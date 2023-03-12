Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Keppel Trading Up 2.5 %
OTCMKTS:KPELY opened at $10.39 on Friday. Keppel has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.
About Keppel
