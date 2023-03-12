Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050,118 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,287,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $289,804,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after buying an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $971,634.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,891,150 and sold 30,127,700 shares worth $1,037,197,872. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

