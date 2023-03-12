KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $526.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

