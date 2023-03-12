Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Down 16.5% in February

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Kidpik from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Kidpik Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ PIK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,933. Kidpik has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

Institutional Trading of Kidpik

Kidpik Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

Featured Stories

