Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KGSPY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kingspan Group from €48.00 ($51.06) to €54.00 ($57.45) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($95.74) to €83.00 ($88.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($72.34) to €66.00 ($70.21) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kingspan Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Kingspan Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $107.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.