Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,029,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,003. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average is $79.13. The company has a market cap of $226.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 221.89% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

