Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $9.55 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,360,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

