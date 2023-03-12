Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Danaher by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Danaher by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.75. 3,013,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

