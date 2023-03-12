Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,820 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $460.33. 3,787,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $429.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

