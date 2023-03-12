Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,297 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IWD stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.07. 3,410,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,084. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

