Kistos (LON:KIST) Shares Up 2%

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 307 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.67). 207,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 199,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299 ($3.60).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Kistos from GBX 670 ($8.06) to GBX 650 ($7.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Kistos Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.87. The firm has a market cap of £252.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 370.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 430.32.

About Kistos

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

