Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,965,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2,698.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,461 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

KOS opened at $6.99 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

