Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, March 14th (OTCMKTS:KOZAY)

Shares of Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAY – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on Tuesday, March 14th. The 2.10000002 split was announced on Tuesday, March 14th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th.
Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KOZAY opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $13.01.
Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Company Profile
