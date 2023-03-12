Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, March 14th (OTCMKTS:KOZAY)

Shares of Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAY – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on Tuesday, March 14th. The 2.10000002 split was announced on Tuesday, March 14th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOZAY opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $13.01.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Company Profile

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. explores for and operates gold mines in Turkey. It owns and operates seven mines in OvacikBergama-Izmir, Çukuralan-Izmir, Kaymaz-Eskisehir, Mastra- Gümüshane, and Himmetdede-Kayseri regions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

