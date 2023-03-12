KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 1,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.