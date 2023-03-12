Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Update

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, an increase of 150.3% from the February 13th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kuke Music

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kuke Music stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Kuke Music Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KUKE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 30,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,329. Kuke Music has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

