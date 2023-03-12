Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.83 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $100.12 million and $17.83 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kyber Network Crystal v2

Kyber Network Crystal v2 launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 223,368,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is blog.kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyberswap.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network is a hub of liquidity protocols that aggregates liquidity from various sources to provide secure and instant transactions on any decentralized application (DApp). The main goal of Kyber Network is to enable DeFi DApps, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and other users easy access to liquidity pools that provide the best rates.

All transactions on Kyber are on-chain, which means they can be easily verified using any Ethereum block explorer. Projects can build on top of Kyber to utilize all the services offered by the protocol, such as the instant settlement of tokens, liquidity aggregation, and a customizable business model.

Kyber looks to solve the liquidity issue in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry by allowing developers to build products and services without having to worry about liquidity for different needs.

The Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) token is a utility token that is the “glue that connects different stakeholders in Kyber’s ecosystem.” KNC holders can stake their tokens in the KyberDAO to help govern the platform and vote on important proposals — and earn staking rewards in Ethereum (ETH) that come from trading fees.”

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

