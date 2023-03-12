L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 558,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $116,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

LHX stock opened at $203.37 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.01 and a 200-day moving average of $219.24.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

