Lam Research Co. (LRCX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.73 on April 5th

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.725 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Lam Research has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Lam Research has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lam Research to earn $25.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.3 %

Lam Research stock opened at $478.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $484.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.73. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $574.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

