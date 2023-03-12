Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Leidos has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Leidos has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Leidos to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $92.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.31. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

