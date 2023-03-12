Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Down 8.4 %

OTCMKTS:LEFUF traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 971. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

