Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Li Ning Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LNNGY opened at $203.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.19. Li Ning has a 52-week low of $129.01 and a 52-week high of $259.00.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

