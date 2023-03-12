Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $138.92 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $5.14 billion and $138.92 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,473.97 or 0.07143649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,777,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,771,313.19547144 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,449.40054966 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $61,405,499.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

