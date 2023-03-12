Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Raised to $120.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Life Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.20.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of LSI opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average is $110.95. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.48%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $295,752,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $69,058,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 1,908.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 678,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,107,000 after purchasing an additional 644,341 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

