Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Shares of LIND stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,681,249 shares in the company, valued at $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.