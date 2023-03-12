Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.50.
Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance
Shares of LIND stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,681,249 shares in the company, valued at $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.
