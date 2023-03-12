Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $410.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $375.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $370.67.
Linde Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $341.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.92. The stock has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $362.74.
Linde Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.73%.
Insider Transactions at Linde
In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
About Linde
Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.
