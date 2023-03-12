Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $410.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $375.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $370.67.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $341.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.92. The stock has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $362.74.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.