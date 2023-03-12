Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Increases Dividend to $1.28 Per Share

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.275 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17.

Linde has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Linde has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Linde to earn $14.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Linde Trading Down 1.3 %

LIN stock traded down $4.38 on Friday, hitting $341.54. 1,534,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Linde by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

