Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Increases Dividend to $1.28 Per Share

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.275 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17.
Linde has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Linde has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Linde to earn $14.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.
Linde Trading Down 1.3 %
LIN stock traded down $4.38 on Friday, hitting $341.54. 1,534,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.
Insider Transactions at Linde
In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Linde by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Linde
Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.
