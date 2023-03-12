LINK (LN) Trading 6.6% Lower This Week

LINK (LN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $37.36 or 0.00176724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LINK has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. LINK has a total market cap of $251.61 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.19 or 0.00440073 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,297.50 or 0.29738147 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About LINK

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

