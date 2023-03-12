Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $69.93 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.07 billion and $994.80 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $69.93 or 0.00338888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00017350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000801 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010031 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,462,627 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

