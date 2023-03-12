Locus Chain (LOCUS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.01 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $82.01 million and approximately $791,509.01 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00442397 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,251.43 or 0.29903117 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

