Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $920.54

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 920.54 ($11.07) and traded as low as GBX 828 ($9.96). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 841 ($10.11), with a volume of 30,676 shares.

Lok’nStore Group Trading Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 937.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 919.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54. The company has a market cap of £252.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,051.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Lok’nStore Group

In other news, insider Simon Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.34), for a total transaction of £86,000 ($103,415.10). In other Lok’nStore Group news, insider Simon Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.34), for a total value of £86,000 ($103,415.10). Also, insider Neil Newman sold 1,600 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 960 ($11.54), for a total transaction of £15,360 ($18,470.42). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $19,186,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

