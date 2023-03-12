LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

Insider Activity

LPL Financial Price Performance

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $231.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.60%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

