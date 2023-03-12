Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as low as C$0.55. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 36,765 shares.

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The stock has a market cap of C$249.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

