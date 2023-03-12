LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $706.84

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €706.84 ($751.96) and traded as high as €811.00 ($862.77). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €805.20 ($856.60), with a volume of 305,905 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €815.00 ($867.02) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €908.00 ($965.96) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €890.00 ($946.81) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,021.28) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €832.00 ($885.11) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €789.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €707.76.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

