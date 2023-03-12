LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,985,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 245,277 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 2.6% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $149,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average is $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Mizuho boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

