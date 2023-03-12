M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,701,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609,422 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital comprises approximately 4.6% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Blue Owl Capital worth $24,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,110,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $147,841,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,086,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,023,000 after acquiring an additional 470,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,733.33%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

