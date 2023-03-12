M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 193,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,636,000. PayPal makes up approximately 3.1% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

