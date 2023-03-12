Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Lowered to $29.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.36% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.6 %
Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.14.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
