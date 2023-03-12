Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Lowered to $29.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.6 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,028,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,387,000 after purchasing an additional 62,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,220,000 after buying an additional 168,670 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,651,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,404,000 after buying an additional 2,494,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,930,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,535,000 after buying an additional 222,366 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.