Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Short Interest Update

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the February 13th total of 42,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OPA remained flat at $10.23 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,890. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnum Opus Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the second quarter worth $239,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $272,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

