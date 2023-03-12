Manifold Finance (FOLD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.07 Million

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $16.73 or 0.00081208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and $456,410.98 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

