Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $128.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

