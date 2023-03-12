Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.61). Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $262.45 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marcus & Millichap

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

