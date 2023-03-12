Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.79). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRNS. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 718.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

