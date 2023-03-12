Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 538,026 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,990,000. Antara Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 1,698,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 702,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 872,782 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

