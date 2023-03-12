MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) is Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855,844 shares during the period. MarketWise makes up 6.0% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.34% of MarketWise worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in MarketWise by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 6.1% during the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 110,851 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,063. MarketWise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKTW shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

