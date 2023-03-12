Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Masonite International Stock Performance

NYSE DOOR opened at $87.00 on Friday. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile



Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

