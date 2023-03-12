Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 13.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DOOR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Masonite International Stock Down 1.0 %

Masonite International stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $101.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Masonite International

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.