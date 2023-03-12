Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $387.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The firm has a market cap of $289.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

