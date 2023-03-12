Mather Group LLC. Has $10.73 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,860 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $71.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.31. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

