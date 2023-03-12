Mather Group LLC. Has $13.67 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MUB opened at $106.15 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $111.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.22.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.