Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $262.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.65. The company has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $223.16 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

